Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Ramsons Avenue

A man has been stabbed to death in Milton Keynes.

He was attacked in Ramsons Avenue in the Conniburrow area shortly before 11:00 BST and later died, Thames Valley Police said.

A man has been arrested and is in custody. Officers are conducting house-to-house inquiries.

Det Ch Insp Andy Shearwood has urged witnesses to come forward and warned residents they will see an increased police presence in the area.