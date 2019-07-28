Image caption A police tent has been erected and an area around a house in Flamstead cordoned off

A murder investigation has begun after a woman was found dead at a house in Hertfordshire.

The victim was discovered with serious injuries at a house in High Street, Flamstead, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

A Hertfordshire Police spokesman said the force had received reports of concerns for the woman's safety.

She was found with multiple injuries and pronounced dead at the scene. Her next of kin have been informed.