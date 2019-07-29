Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A 64-year-old man is in police custody after being arrested in connection with the death of a woman in Flamstead, Hertfordshire

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a woman in a village.

The 71-year-old was found dead at a house in High Street, Flamstead, Hertfordshire, on Saturday evening.

She was found when officers from Hertfordshire Police forced their way into a home.

The woman, named locally as Chris (or Chrissy) Ford, had suffered multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Ms Ford tended the garden at the church near her almshouse home

Next of kin have been informed.

Ms Ford's friend Carole Morris said: "She was a lovely social person and loved walking around the village with her two grandchildren and her son's dog Archie.

"She wouldn't have harmed a fly."

'Keen gardener'

Villagers said Ms Ford had moved to the Hertfordshire village about 10 years ago to be closer to her family and lived in one of the almshouses.

She regularly tended the gardens of the church close to her home.

Vicar Tom Sander said: "She was a very keen gardener and a very nice person.

"She was a committed member of the church family and regularly looked after the roses in the churchyard."

Another villager said: "This is such a peaceful, rural spot. It's the last place you would think something like this would happen."