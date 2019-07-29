Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Luz Margory Isaza Villegas's body was found on a common

A jealous husband, who strangled his wife, shoved her body in a suitcase and set it on fire has been jailed.

Alberto Rodrigo Giraldo-Tascon was branded "callous and cold-hearted" as a judge jailed him for life with a minimum of 19 years.

The former Colombian policeman took the couple's two-month old foster baby with him when he dumped Luz Margory Isaza Villegas's body.

The 56-year-old told his three children their mum had left him voluntarily.

Giraldo-Tascon killed his wife, known as Margory, at the family home in Ritcroft Street, Hemel Hempstead on 13 January.

Image copyright Herts Police Image caption Alberto Rodrigo Giraldo-Tascon tod his children their mother had left.

Four days later police found the suitcase containing her charred remains in a shallow grave in Northchurch Common, near Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire.

Giraldo-Tascon was found guilty of murder after a trial at St Albans Crown Court, he previously admitted preventing the lawful and decent burial of his wife.

During the trial the court heard the family fled Colombia in 1999 and came to the UK but in January this year the couple separated.

Giraldo-Tascon became "obsessive" about his wife and was worried she was cheating on him, the court heard.

One of the couple's children said her father confessed to killing her mother when he collected her from Luton Airport the day she disappeared.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police found the body of Luz Margory Isaza Villegas on Northchurch Common near Berkhamsted

Police discovered multiple blunt force trauma injuries to Ms Villegas's face and neck and there was bruising around her neck which suggested strangulation.

Giraldo-Tascon denied murder, instead claiming his wife had lunged at him with a knife before collapsing.

Sentencing, Judge Michael Kay QC said: "Your steps were callous cold-hearted and evil. It involved considerable thought on your part."

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police sealed off the house in Ritcroft Street and carried out searches of the home and garden

Following the verdict the couple's son Julian said: "She was the best Colombian mum who made the best Colombian food.

"She was always getting into people's hearts with love kindness and good humour.

"Always genuine and real. Her laughter was contagious. She made friends everywhere she went. The world has lost a loving soul."