Image caption Police were called to Ramsons Avenue in Conniburrow on Sunday morning

A man has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death in the street.

The victim, a 41-year-old from Bletchley, was attacked in Ramsons Avenue in the Conniburrow area of Milton Keynes at about 11:00 BST on Sunday.

He has yet to be formally identified.

Andrew Kiernan, 34, of Watling Street, Bletchley, has also been charged with murder, possession of a bladed article and possession of cannabis.

He is due to appear at Milton Keynes Magistrates' Court.

Image caption A police cordon was in place on Sunday

A post-mortem examination found the cause of death to be a wound to the neck causing blood loss.

His next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially trained family liaison officers, Thames Valley Police said.