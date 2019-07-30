Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police carried out a fingertip search of the scene

A vigil is being held in memory of a 71-year-old woman who was killed in a village where she was known for tending the church garden.

Christine Ford was pronounced dead at an almshouse in High Street, Flamstead, Hertfordshire, on Saturday evening.

Officers continue to hold a 64-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murdering Mrs Ford.

Locals will be able to remember her by laying flowers and lighting candles at St Leonard's church on Tuesday evening.

The vicar, Reverend Tom Sander, will be present for villagers to talk to.

Skip Twitter post by @RevThomasSander Tomorrow (Tuesday) from 8pm St Leonard’s will be open for a vigil of light to gather ourselves in a place where hope is found. I will say a few words at 8.30pm. Candles will be available and you may place flowers if you wish. Everyone welcome. pic.twitter.com/zWzWYSCjKG — Tom Sander 🚴🏳️‍🌈 (@RevThomasSander) July 29, 2019 Report

Scenes of crime officers continued to search the almshouse in an attempt to piece together the events that led to Mrs Ford's death.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Christine Ford, 71, was pronounced dead at a property in High Street, Flamstead near Hemel Hempstead on Saturday

Former hairdresser and carer Mrs Ford, who had been reported missing by her family earlier in the day, had multiple injuries.

Hertfordshire Police issued an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a car - a Toyota RAV 4.

The row of four almshouses remained cordoned off as police carried out an examination of the end property, near Mrs Ford's home.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency

Villagers said she was a regular at the church and often tended its gardens, paying special attention to the peach roses growing outside the entrance.

Mrs Ford had lived in the village for about 10 years, having moved there from the Isle of Wight.

She came to Flamstead to be near her family and was offered one of the four almshouses, which were built in the 1600s.

The almshouses are run by a trust and are for people who have local connections and need affordable housing.