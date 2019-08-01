Image caption The oak tree was planted by Princess Anne on Tuesday

An oak tree planted by Princess Anne as part of a project to increase forests has been stolen within two days.

The Forest of Marston Vale, in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire, said the tree was missing on Wednesday, a day after the Princess Royal's visit, but was replanted after being found in a pond.

By Thursday morning it had gone again, and searches have not been successful.

It was an act of "petty vandalism" and a "huge insult" to work carried out over 20 years, forest officials said.

The Princess Royal visited on Tuesday to dedicate the forest to The Queen's Commonwealth Canopy network, which aims to promote and preserve indigenous forests.

Two plaques dedicated to the planting and a volunteer award were also taken.

Image copyright Forest of Marston Vale Image caption Forest officials discovered that the tree - and a plaque - was missing for a second time on Thursday morning

Jo Roberts, Community Engagement Officer, said: "It's really unfortunate. A small act of mindless, petty vandalism happened after such a great day of celebrations.

"It's disheartening but it won't stop us and is a huge insult to the many thousands of local people who've helped us achieve all we have over the last two decades."

She said the vandals also tried to remove a tree that was planted to mark the forest being awarded The Queen's Award for Voluntary Service.

But as that tree was planted a few years ago, they did not manage to pull it out, she said.

Insp Nick Masters, from Bedfordshire Police, said: "It's very disappointing to hear about this act of vandalism, and I hope it doesn't put a dampener on what was an exciting and successful day for the Forest.

"We will continue to support them in maintaining an area that's safe" he said.