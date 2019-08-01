Image copyright Google Image caption The man was hit on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junctions 26 for Waltham Abbey and 25 for the A10

A pedestrian died when he was hit by two cars on the M25.

The man was hit on the anti-clockwise carriageway between junctions 26 for Waltham Abbey and 25 for the A10 at about 18:45 BST on Wednesday.

It is believed the man had been trying to cross the carriageway when he was hit.

The Metropolitan Police said they were trying to establish the man's identity and both drivers were helping with inquiries. No arrests have been made.

The carriageway was shut between junction 27 for the M11 and junction 25 and reopened at about 03:30 on Thursday.

Anyone who saw the incident or has relevant dashcam footage is asked to contact police.