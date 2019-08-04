Image copyright Google Image caption Police said they were called to Approach Road late on Saturday

A number of homes had to be evacuated after a suspicious device was found on Saturday, police have said.

The device was "safely detonated" in a controlled explosion after bomb disposal experts were called by police to Approach Road, St Albans, overnight.

Hertfordshire Police said the area was sealed off and residents in the area were helped to find alternative accommodation.

Police said the 100m cordon had now been lifted.

Several roads that were also shut have also now been reopened, police added.

Officers said they were called to Approach Road after receiving a call about the suspicious item.

Police remained at the scene, with an investigation under way.

The force has been contacted for more details.