Joy Morgan: Churchgoer found guilty of murder
- 5 August 2019
A married father has been found guilty murdering a student midwife who went to his church.
Shohfah-El Israel, 40, was convicted by a jury at Reading Crown Court of killing 20-year-old Joy Morgan.
Ms Morgan, a midwifery student from Hatfield in Hertfordshire, was last seen on 26 December at a church event in Ilford and was reported missing on 7 February.
Ms Morgan's body has never been found despite extensive police searches.