Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Joy Morgan was a student midwife at the University of Hertfordshire

A married father has been found guilty murdering a student midwife who went to his church.

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, was convicted by a jury at Reading Crown Court of killing 20-year-old Joy Morgan.

Ms Morgan, a midwifery student from Hatfield in Hertfordshire, was last seen on 26 December at a church event in Ilford and was reported missing on 7 February.

Ms Morgan's body has never been found despite extensive police searches.