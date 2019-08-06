Image copyright Tim Skelton Image caption Bicycle Wall was created by John Watson in 1978 with the help of local schoolchildren

Local people are calling for a mural created by schoolchildren to be "protected" from demolition.

Bicycle Wall in Stantonbury, Milton Keynes, was created in 1978 and features 1,200 tiles.

The council has granted permission to Aldi to demolish the derelict retail centre which features the mural, but space must be found for the artwork.

The supermarket has yet to confirm what will happen to it and said its importance should not be "overstated".

Milton Keynes Council said the supermarket must find an alternative space for the mural before its new store opens, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Image copyright Tim Skelton Image caption The future of the wall and its 1,200 tiles is yet to be set in stone

One local resident told BBC Three Counties Radio the mural should not be moved elsewhere, as has been proposed.

"It belongs here," she said.

"It's like taking down a monument. Would you take down the Cenotaph because you wanted to build something else there?"

Aldi proposed that the mural wall could be laid flat as placing it upright in a new location could cost £150,000.

Chairman of the Milton Keynes Forum, Tim Skelton, said he would be "concerned" if no plan was in place before any demolition.

"This is a very strong, powerful work of art and it should be recognised and protected," he said.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A spokesman for Aldi said the supermarket chain has gone "above and beyond" to accommodate the mural

Conservative group leader Alex Walker said the new supermarket was an opportunity to redevelop a "deprived" area.

"Don't leave Stantonbury behind. I have put my faith in Aldi - the investment is much needed and very urgent," he said.

Dan Pannell, property director for Aldi, acknowledged the mural was important, but it was "a piece of art with limited heritage value".

"This is a derelict neighbourhood centre - I urge you not to overburden Aldi with commitments," he said.

Mr Pannell said Aldi's financial commitment to protect the mural were "not without limits".

He said the supermarket chain "may have to withdraw interest" if costs were too great.