Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Tyler Stevens was also in possession of a knife at the time he was attacked

A teenager's hand was chopped off in a "savage" knife attack as he attempted to protect himself, a jury heard.

Tyler Stevens, 19, curled up on a grass verge as he was struck by the blade in Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, on the night of 10 February.

21-year-old Che Ambe, from Watford, denies a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

St Albans Crown Court heard Mr Stevens was also in possession of a knife at the time he was injured.

Prosecutor Simon Wilshire said the teenager was struck six or seven times with a machete or large knife on Long Elms in the village, near Watford.

The jury was told that despite the efforts of surgeons, Mr Stevens' hand could not be reattached.

Image copyright Geograph / David Howard Image caption Mr Stevens curled up on a grass verge as he was struck by the blade in Long Elms, Abbots Langley

He had been walking back from a supermarket with a friend when Mr Ambe approached them on a moped, the trial was told.

All three knew each other and did not get on, the court heard.

When they saw Mr Ambe, the pair ran. The friend escaped, but Mr Stevens, then 18, slipped on a grass verge.

"The attack was as brief as it was savage - one [blow with the knife] completely severed Tyler Stevens' left hand," said Mr Wilshire.

Mr Ambe was arrested after the police deployed a stinger to puncture the tyres of his moped.

The defendant, of Caractacus Cottage View in Watford, initially said he was not present during the attack.

However, jurors were told he now claims he was acting in self-defence after Mr Stevens produced a knife and waved it at him.

The trial continues.