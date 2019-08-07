Image copyright Google Image caption Soheil Mumtaz was attacked in Kenilworth Road, Luton, more than 18 years ago

A man suspected of committing a murder 18 years ago has been arrested in the United States and extradited back to the UK.

Mohammed Tabraz, 39, was returned to Britain on Tuesday and charged with the murder of 24-year-old Soheil Mumtaz.

Mr Mumtaz was attacked in Kenilworth Road, Luton, on 4 April 2001. He died five days later in hospital.

Mr Tabraz was remanded in custody by town magistrates earlier to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Thursday.

Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit worked with US authorities to carry out the extradition.