Image copyright Bunrham FC Image caption Burnham FC's game against Tring on Saturday has been postponed

Tributes have been paid to a young footballer killed in a car crash.

Burnham FC, in Buckinghamshire, said it was "devastated" by the death of Luca Skivington, 17, son of club chairman, Glenn Skivington.

Thames Valley Police said a passenger died after a black BMW 118D left Windsor End, Beaconsfield, at about 22:45 BST on Tuesday and collided with an electricity substation and fencing.

Three other people in the car were recovering in hospital, police said.

Oxford United said it was "saddened" to learn about the death of Luca, a former academy player.

Burnham manager Paul Shone said he had been left in "shock" and Luca would be "missed by us all".

He said players would not be training on Thursday evening but would be laying flowers and a signed shirt at the crash scene.

Burnham's FA Cup game on Saturday, against Tring Athletic, has also been postponed and will be played on 13 August.

Tring Athletic said: "Sending our deepest condolences to the family and all involved at the club."

Asher James, a family friend, said: "So young and such a talent but more importantly a great person and we are all going to miss him dearly.

"He will not be forgotten."

The club play in the Hellenic League Premier Division, the fifth tier of non-league football.