Image copyright Hertforshire Constabulary Image caption Barbara Liddle, 76, had crossed the road outside her home in St Albans to wait for a friend to collect her

A taxi driver thought to be involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash has never been traced, an inquest heard.

Barbara Liddle, 76, was hit by a black Vauxhall Zafira on Camp Road, St Albans, on 28 September 2017.

Officers had "exhausted" inquiries with local taxi companies but the driver had not been traced, Hertfordshire Coroner's Court heard.

Assistant Coroner Edward Solomons concluded Ms Liddle died as a result of a road traffic collision.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption The driver failed to stop after the collision on Camp Road, St Albans

The mother of two was crossing the road outside her home at about 20:20 BST to be picked up by a friend to play darts.

She was "struck by a car and suffered fatal injuries", the inquest heard.

Mr Solomons said: "The vehicle failed to stop and neither the driver nor the vehicle have been identified by police.

"Officers carried out a very detailed collision investigation and it remains possible the driver will be traced."

The assistant coroner urged anyone with information to contact police.

Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Ms Liddle's friend described her as a "happy and jovial person"

Forensic collision investigator PC Paul Andrews said: "Following detailed CCTV analysis the vehicle was narrowed down to a black Vauxhall Zafira model B which is believed to be a taxi.

"Officers have exhausted all inquiries with local taxi companies and local Zafira owners. There is every chance [the taxi] could be from out of the area, dropping off in St Albans."

A witness said she saw a green and white taxi logo on the car.

Mr Andrews said there was "no evidence of the Zafira driving recklessly" but CCTV showed the driver "probably reacted to something and appeared to drive round Barbara but did not stop".