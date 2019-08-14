Image copyright Beds Fire and Rescue Image caption The fire service advised people to keep tea lights in holders and away from furnishings

A woman escaped with minor injuries after a flat fire that was started by a tea light candle that ignited bedding.

Three engines were called to the property in Dunstable at 05:30 BST, Bedfordshire Fire Service said.

The woman was woken by a smoke alarm which "saved her life", said the service, which advised people to keep tea candles in holders.

She was treated in hospital for superficial burns, while the property was "severely" smoke-damaged.

A tea light candle set bedding on fire, the fire service said