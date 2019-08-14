Dunstable fire caused by tea light injures woman
- 14 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman escaped with minor injuries after a flat fire that was started by a tea light candle that ignited bedding.
Three engines were called to the property in Dunstable at 05:30 BST, Bedfordshire Fire Service said.
The woman was woken by a smoke alarm which "saved her life", said the service, which advised people to keep tea candles in holders.
She was treated in hospital for superficial burns, while the property was "severely" smoke-damaged.