Image caption Forensics officers have been at the scene

A "mother, daughter, sister, nanna and aunt" found dead at a flat has been named by police.

Kelly Bramwell, who was 39, was found at her address in High Street South, Dunstable at 02:30 BST on Friday.

Her body was found after Bedfordshire Police responded to reports of concern for a person's welfare.

A post-mortem examination was inconclusive. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, but were released on bail.

In a statement issued via the police, Ms Bramwell's family said: "Kelly was a mother, daughter, sister, nanna and aunt and she will be missed by her family."

Det Insp Justine Jenkins said: "Our thoughts are with Kelly's family and friends at this difficult time.

"We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Kelly's death and would urge anyone with any information to come forward."