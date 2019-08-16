Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption An aerial ladder platform was also used to fight the fire

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a commercial property in Letchworth Garden City.

Seven fire crews attended the blaze in Dunhams Lane and an aerial ladder platform was also used.

The alarm was raised shortly before 10:50 BST and crews used breathing apparatus, two jets and a hose reel to tackle the fire.

Hertfordshire Fire Service crews have been at the site damping down. There are no reports of any injuries.