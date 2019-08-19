Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Yehia Elshenawi denies one charge of sexual assault

A teacher was sexually assaulted while she was having a massage on a "wellbeing weekend" organised by her school, a court has heard.

The woman, who was 29 at the time, told Luton Crown Court that Yehia Elshenawi touched her breasts, bottom and crotch during the massage.

The English teacher said she left the room at the Marriott Hotel in Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, feeling "very emotional and confused".

Mr Elshenawi denies sexual assault.

The court heard massages were laid on for staff in a room at the hotel on 16 September 2017, and one masseuse was Mr Elshenawi who had been hired through an agency.

Jurors were told the 36-year-old brought his own massage chair - which the teacher said "like something out of a sci-fi movie" with "a hole in the middle" - and clients remained fully clothed.

The woman told the court Mr Elshenawi seemed surprised when she said it was her first massage.

She said he took her arm and put it behind her back before putting his hand up her jumper and over her breast and rubbing in a "circular motion".

He then began to massage her back and "grabbed and groped" her bottom before touching her crotch, she said.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The court heard the massage took place at the Marriott Hotel in Cheshunt

The teacher told the jury Mr Elshenawi then took her hands and placed them on his "crotch area".

"He asked me if I liked it and I said 'No I don't' and he said sorry," she said.

The woman said she left the room feeling "ready to cry".

"I was feeling very emotional and confused about what had just happened," she said.

The teacher reported Mr Elshenawi to police after asking a colleague what their massage was like.

Mr Elshenawi, of Nicoll Road in Harlesden, London, denies one charge of sexual assault.

The trial continues.