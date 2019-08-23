Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Katheeskaran Thavarasa died from knife wounds at his flat in Hitchin

A man has denied murdering another man who was stabbed to death but has admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

Katheeskaran Thavarasa, 25, originally from Sri Lanka, died from knife wounds at his flat in Capswell Court, Hitchin, Hertfordshire, on 23 April.

Easwaran Sinnathurai, 25, of Wilshere Crescent in the town, entered his pleas via videolink at Luton Crown Court.

He has been remanded in custody while psychiatric reports are prepared.

Prosecutor Isobel Ascherson said the prosecution would announce if the plea to manslaughter would be accepted at a hearing next month.

If not, a trial will be held.