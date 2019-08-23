Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Kamil Biecke, a former professional goalkeeper, was last seen in the early hours of 8 December in Luton

A £10,000 reward has been offered to catch those responsible for the suspected murder of a missing man.

Former professional goalkeeper, Kamil Biecke, 34, from Luton, was last seen in the town in December.

An earlier police appeal for an "unknown man" who called with information to get back in touch has not led to anyone coming forward.

Crimestoppers has offered the reward for information that leads to the conviction of whoever is responsible.

Detectives said Mr Biecke, who last played for Polish side Baltuyk Gdynia in 2013, moved to the UK in 2016 where it is believed he fell into a "heavy gambling lifestyle" and may have ended up "in trouble".

There are concerns his gambling associations may have led to him being killed.

He was last seen at 01:30 GMT on 8 December 2018, on Maple Road at the junction with Shaftesbury Road.

Bedfordshire Police said it had "received information from an anonymous source" after previous appeals but no one came forward when the force asked for that person to make direct contact again.

'Working tirelessly'

Det Ch Insp Mike Branston said: "We have been working tirelessly to build a timeline of Kamil's last activities before he seemed to disappear.

"Conducting a number of inquiries, we have been unable to trace any telephone or banking activity which could indicate he simply moved elsewhere.

"Kamil has not been in contact with friends or family, either in the UK or in Poland.

"For these reasons we are working on a possible hypothesis that Kamil has been killed. It's crucial we establish - alive or dead - what happened to Kamil and where he may be."