Image copyright Google Image caption The crime took place in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City

A woman has been charged with the murder of a woman in her 60s in Hertfordshire.

The woman was found with head injuries in Fordwich Road, Welwyn Garden City, at about 20:00 BST on Saturday.

Police arrested a 40-year-old woman and later charged her with murder and aggravated burglary. She was remanded into custody and is due to appear at Hatfield Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

A 36-year-old man who was also arrested has now been released without charge.

Det Ch Insp Jerome Kent, of Hertfordshire Police, said: "I understand that news of this incident will be unsettling to the wider community but I would like to confirm that we are treating it as an isolated offence and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with the victim's death.

"I also ask residents to refrain from speculating about the circumstances on social media, as this will not only cause distress to the victim's family but could also impact the investigation and associated justice process."