Image copyright Twitter/@alkadass Image caption The campaigners said they had fought very hard against the decision

Campaigners against the planned closure of 19 children's centres have lost their High Court battle.

An anonymous parent launched a legal challenge into Buckinghamshire County Council's decision to replace 35 children's centres with 16 family centres.

Campaign spokeswoman Alka Dass-Hundal said: "I am very sad and disappointed."

The council said the court "scrutinised our decision in minute detail" and "upheld our decision throughout".

Image caption Alka Dass-Hundal helped lead a campaign to save Buckinghamshire's children's centres

In 2017, the county council decided to replace 35 children's centres with nine community hubs to save £3m per year.

It scrapped these plans after protestors campaigned against them.

Instead it proposed a Family Support Service, with 16 centres located at retained children's centre sites.

Services will be extended to the whole family and children up to the age of 19, or 25 if they have special needs.

Parents opposing the closures took their campaign to the High Court, arguing the process the council had used to reach its decision was flawed.

Image caption Children's centres are a lifeline for families, according to campaigners

A judge ruled they did not have a case last month, and the campaigners' appeal against this decision has now also been rejected.

In a Facebook post, Ms Dass-Hundal said: "It's been a really long battle and one which I am very sad and disappointed about.

"Without this campaign group, we could not have kept the centres open for as long as we have and that comes down to... communities coming together."

Warren Whyte, the council's cabinet member for children's services said: "We are launching our new Family Support Service... providing more targeted help for families who need us most while carrying on providing extra support for families with children of all ages."

The changes will come effect on 2 September.