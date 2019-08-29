Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Randall-Stratton persuaded a waitress to pose for a photo wearing his police uniform

A police community support officer sacked after sending sexual messages to women he met while on duty has been given a suspended jail term.

Julian Randall-Stratton, 45, sent messages about the lingerie chain Ann Summers to a woman who contacted police about a dispute.

He also commented "hubba hubba" on social media posts by a young waitress.

He was convicted of misconduct in a public office and given a jail term of six months, suspended for 18 months.

Randall-Stratton was sacked by Hertfordshire Police prior to the hearing, and Assistant Chief Constable Bill Jephson said his "conduct fell woefully short of the high standards of integrity and behaviour the public rightly expect from their police service".

Luton Crown Court heard the officer persuaded one woman to pose for a photo wearing his police uniform and then posted it on his Instagram account.

He also gave the women lifts and, on one occasion, insisted on buying two of them breakfast.

'Shot across your bows'

The court heard Randall-Stratton's victims felt uncomfortable about his behaviour.

One of the women Randall-Stratton sent messages to told him: "Men like you make me sick. Stop messaging me."

Judge Lynn Tayton QC said the officer, who served on the safer neighbourhood team in Hemel Hempstead and Berkhamsted, "took advantage of his position".

"In my view, because of the nature of your employment and breach of public trust involved this is a case that requires marking with a custodial sentence, but it can be suspended," Ms Tayton added.

Randall-Stratton had no previous convictions, but in 2016 had been warned by his superiors about messages sent to a minor he had been dealing with.

The judge told him: "This had been a clear shot across your bows".