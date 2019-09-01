Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption "It's been up and down, emotional - we've just got to keep going"

A village cricket club from Bedfordshire has broken a world record by playing non-stop for seven days.

Twenty-four players at Blunham Cricket Club contended with soaring temperatures and torrential rain, but beat the previous record on Saturday.

Club captain George Hutson said during the endurance test the players were mentally and physically "shot".

The record attempt was held to raise money for local charities and to improve club facilities.

Blunham regained the record, having already broken it twice in 2008 and 2010, by beating the time set by Loughborough University Staff side in 2012 of 150 hours and 14 minutes.

The team announced in a tweet it had completed 168 hours of continuous play and said it would be a "lasting memory for so many people".

Huge congratulations to these men for completing 168 hours of continuous cricket. Blunham Cricket Club World Record Attempt 2019 will be a lasting memory for so many people. A special thanks to Gary James Images for all his amazing photos.

Earlier this week, the cricketers could be seen playing on through driving rain, determined to complete the feat.

It led Mr Hutson to say: "It's been up and down, emotional - we've just got to keep going."