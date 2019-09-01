Image copyright Friends of Westmill Church Image caption Peter Mildren was killed when his Spitfire was shot down over Boulogne in France in 1941

A memorial to a Spitfire pilot has been unveiled in his home village, almost 80 years after he was killed during World War Two.

Peter Mildren fought in the Battle of Britain and survived, only for his plane to be shot down over France in 1941 when he was just 21.

About 170 people gathered for the service at St Mary the Virgin church in Westmill, Hertfordshire, on Saturday.

The Reverend Ian Hill said it had been "essential" to remember his sacrifice.

Image copyright Friends of Westmill Church Image caption The plaque has been installed underneath the church's memorial to those killed in World War One

Mr Mildren was the only villager from Westmill to be killed in action in the war.

"It's a privilege for us as a church and a community to honour Peter, who made that ultimate sacrifice and laid down his life for us," said Mr Hill.

"I think it's essential that we remember a wonderful young man, aged just 21, died to bring peace.

"It seems terribly young to lay down your life."

A bequest from the pilot's sister-in-law Betty Mildren paid for the plaque, which was unveiled by her sister and niece.

A flypast by a Spitfire was also made.

Parishioners and villagers have been planning the memorial - installed inside the Grade II-listed church - for more than five years.

Mr Hill said Mr Mildren's name had always been read out during its Remembrance service and people had started to ask if he could be honoured.

"Given the passage of time there aren't many people still alive who remember him, but I've been told he was a sensitive, warm-hearted and considerate man," said Mr Hill.

"His poignant last words to one of his friends were 'You do realise one of these days I shall not be coming back'."