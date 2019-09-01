Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Luke O'Connell's family said they were "devastated" by his death

A 27-year-old man has been named as the victim of a fatal stabbing during a fight after a three-car crash.

Luke O'Connell was found with stab wounds just before 03:00 BST on Saturday in Gammons Lane, Watford.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second man was found nearby with a serious stab wound to his arm.

A man, aged 19 from Watford, has been arrested on suspicion of murder, Hertfordshire police said.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police forensics officers were at the scene of the stabbing in Gammons Lane, Watford

Officers said the two stabbings were linked.

The family of Mr O'Connell, from Watford, said he "had his whole life ahead of him" and they were "absolutely devastated" by his death.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Gammons Lane has been sealed off while officers conduct their murder inquiry

The injured man was found in St George's Road and taken to hospital for treatment.

The three cars - a grey Volkswagen Golf, a blue Vauxhall Corsa and a black Vauxhall Astra - were all badly damaged in the crash.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Two men were found stabbed in Watford following a three car crash

Police have asked witnesses or those with dashcam footage of the vehicles in the hours before the crash to contact them.