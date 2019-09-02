Beds, Herts & Bucks

Teen charged with murder after Watford car crash fight

  • 2 September 2019
Luke O'Connell Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary
Image caption Luke O'Connell's family said they were devastated by his death

A teenager has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed during a fight after a three-car crash.

Luke O'Connell, 27, was found with stab wounds just before 03:00 BST on Saturday in Gammons Lane, Watford.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second man was found nearby with a stab wound to his arm.

Hamza Shah, 19, of Hagden Lane, Watford will appear before Hatfield Remand Court later. Hertfordshire Police is still questioning a 22-year-old man.

The family of Mr O'Connell, from Watford, said he "had his whole life ahead of him" and they were "absolutely devastated" by his death.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Police forensics officers were at the scene of the stabbing in Gammons Lane, Watford

