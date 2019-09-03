Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Luke O'Connell's family said they were devastated by his death

A second man has been charged with the murder of a man who was stabbed during a fight after a three-car crash.

Luke O'Connell, 27, was found with stab wounds just before 03:00 BST on Saturday in Gammons Lane, Watford.

He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second man was found nearby with a stab wound to his arm.

Aamir Mustafa, 22, of St George's Road, Watford, will appear before magistrates in Hatfield later charged with murder.

Hamza Shah, 19, of Hagden Lane, Watford, will appear at St Alban's Crown Court on Wednesday having been remanded in custody after being charged with murder on Monday.

The family of Mr O'Connell, from Watford, said he "had his whole life ahead of him" and they were "absolutely devastated" by his death.