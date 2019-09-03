Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Anthony Kostiw had been arrested by officer responding to a domestic incident

A man whose body was found at a bus station days after he was dropped there by police was "not in any fit state" to be left alone, an inquest heard.

Anthony Kostiw, 35, was initially arrested early on 3 January 2018 after he had threatened to kill his girlfriend.

He was later released and dropped at the Milton Keynes Coachway, where his body was found two days later.

A court heard an officer described him as "incredibly intoxicated".

Mr Kostiw had been with his girlfriend Nina Logan on night he was arrested, Milton Keynes Coroner's Court was told.

Giving evidence via videolink, she said he was "acting strange", including saying said he had beer in a box that actually contained his work boots.

She told the court he took cannabis daily and cocaine occasionally.

A packet of anxiety medication had also gone missing, which he said he had flushed it down the toilet, she said.

Ms Logan said he "threatened to kill me and was generally horrible" but that when he was taken away by police "he was not in any fit state to be dropped anywhere".

Mr Kostiw was found dead at the Milton Keynes Coachway on 5 January 2018

Police took him to the coachway, where he was de-arrested and released just after 02:00 GMT.

The court heard Mr Kostiw was then discovered dead on 5 January 2018.

PC Johan Stevens, one of the two arresting officers, told the court: "If I had any doubt or fear he would come to harm obviously I would have taken different action."

He added he had "no reason to suggest or believe he had taken anything other than alcohol" .

In bodyworn footage the other officer, who has yet to give evidence, could be heard saying "you both got hammered" referring to Mr Kostiw and Miss Logan and in a form later filled in described them as "incredibly intoxicated".

The inquest continues.