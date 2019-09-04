Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Che Ambe has been jailed for 15 years

A man who chopped off a teenager's hand with a machete has been jailed.

Che Ambe, 21, struck 19-year-old Tyler Stevens with the blade as he curled up on a grass verge in Abbots Langley, Hertfordshire, on 10 February.

He was found guilty of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at St Albans Crown Court last month.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison and the judge ordered an extension of five years.

This means Ambe, of Caractacus Cottage View, Watford, could be recalled to jail on his release any time up to 2039.

'Life-changing'

During the trial, jurors heard Mr Stevens was struck six or seven times with the weapon on Long Elms in the village, near Watford.

Despite the efforts of surgeons, his hand could not be reattached after the attack.

Mr Stevens had been walking back from a supermarket with a friend when Ambe approached them on a moped. All three knew each other and did not get on, the court heard.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Tyler Stevens "needs assistance with daily tasks" following the attack, the judge said

The friend escaped the attack, but Mr Stevens, then 18, slipped on a grass verge, where he was attacked.

During sentencing, Judge Michael Kay QC said Mr Stevens had been "left with a life-changing injury" and it was "evident how his life has changed".

"He still lives in fear of attack, not by you [Ambe], but by your associates," he said.

"He has moved from the area. He needs assistance with daily tasks, such as something as simple as cutting up his food."

In passing an extended sentence, he said Ambe, who has 13 convictions for 27 previous offences, posed a high risk of harm to others.