Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Paul Nicolaides, 23, was on holiday with friends in Budapest, Hungary, when he was hit by a car

A British man died after he was hit by a car on a pedestrian crossing while on holiday in Budapest, an inquest heard.

Paul Nicolaides, from Welwyn Garden City in Hertfordshire, was with a group of friends in the Hungarian capital when the incident happened in 2017.

The 23-year-old "had right of way" and other vehicles had stopped at the crossing before Mr Nicolaides was hit, the inquest heard.

Mr Nicolaides was taken to hospital and died on 10 April, the coroner said.

The incident happened during the day and Mr Nicolaides was sober at the time, the inquest heard.

Geoffrey Sullivan, senior coroner for Hertfordshire, said: "Mr Nicolaides was struck by a car while crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing.

"He had right of way and other vehicles had stopped at the crossing before he was hit."

The carpenter was taken to hospital but "attempts to save him were unsuccessful", Mr Sullivan said.

Relatives of Mr Nicolaides said they initially believed the driver was going to be prosecuted but they were later informed that would not be happening.

Mr Sullivan said: "Our request for further information from the Hungarian authorities have not been successful."

The coroner concluded Mr Nicolaides died from a traumatic brain injury as a result of a road traffic collision.