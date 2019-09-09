Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Anthony Kostiw had been arrested by officers responding to a domestic incident

A man who was found dead in a ditch two days after he was dropped off at a coach station by police was not failed by officers, an inquest jury has found.

Anthony Kostiw, 35, was left at Milton Keynes Coachway in the early hours of 3 February 2018 after he had been arrested and then released.

Jurors at Milton Keynes Coroners' Court ruled officers had carried out an adequate risk assessment.

They concluded Mr Kostiw died by misadventure.

The court heard Mr Kostiw's girlfriend Nina Logan described him as acting "very strange" on 3 January and "he threatened to kill her".

Ms Logan said he had been drinking but also felt he had "taken something due to his weird behaviour".

Mr Kostiw was later arrested and PC Johan Stevens described him as "drunk but not so drunk he could not look after himself".

Officers took Mr Kostiw to the Coachway where he was de-arrested. PC Stevens said it was "well-lit and offered shelter" and he "did not have any concerns that he could not look after himself".

"We tried to do our best," he said.

Image copyright Google Image caption Mr Kostiw was found dead at the Milton Keynes Coachway on 5 January 2018

Mr Kostiw was discovered on 5 January "face down in a ditch with one shoe found either side of the stream", the inquest heard.

Asked if there had been a failure by police to carry out an adequate risk assessment when Mr Kostiw was de-arrested and released, the jury responded "no".

In their conclusions, they said officers had assessed Mr Kostiw's level of intoxication, he did not have an alternative address to be taken to, did not object to be taken to the coachway and had money on him.

They added: "The coachway was an appropriate location as it offered shelter, food, access to phones, toilets, transport options and safe... to exit by foot."

The jury also agreed that police made an appropriate assessment to whether Mr Kostiw was intoxicated, adding he "appeared coherent and he had calmed down by the time he had got to the coachway" and that he "was steady on his feet whilst being uncuffed".