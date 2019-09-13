Haystack fire breaks out close to M25 in Hertfordshire
- 13 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A large haystack fire involving 400 tonnes of straw has broken out close to the M25.
Crews were called to a field in Cattlegate Road, Northaw, Hertfordshire, between junctions 24 and 25, at about 05:15 BST.
Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said smoke was drifting onto the M25 and has advised drivers to take care.
Crews are now damping down but are expected remain at the site "some considerable time".