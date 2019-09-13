Image copyright Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Image caption About 400 tonnes of straw caught fire

A large haystack fire involving 400 tonnes of straw has broken out close to the M25.

Crews were called to a field in Cattlegate Road, Northaw, Hertfordshire, between junctions 24 and 25, at about 05:15 BST.

Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue said smoke was drifting onto the M25 and has advised drivers to take care.

Crews are now damping down but are expected remain at the site "some considerable time".