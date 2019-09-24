Beds, Herts & Bucks

Man released after shot Luton driver crashes into house

  • 24 September 2019
car crash Image copyright SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY
Image caption The man who was driving the car was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew before being airlifted to hospital

A man arrested after the driver of a car was shot and subsequently crashed the vehicle into a house has been released without charge.

The black estate car burst into flames after hitting the terraced row in Princess Street, Luton, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

The man who was driving suffered life-changing injuries.

A 24-year-old Luton man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder is no longer in custody, police said.

Image copyright SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY
Image caption The incident happened two streets away from the town's central police station

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area before the crash, which happened two streets from the town's central police station.

A number of houses were evacuated, as a precaution. No-one else was injured, Bedfordshire Police said.

Princess Street remains closed and officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Image copyright SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY
Image caption Forensic teams have been searching the area

