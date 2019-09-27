Beds, Herts & Bucks

Arrest after Luton driver shot and car crashed in flames

  • 27 September 2019
car crash Image copyright SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY
Image caption The man who was driving the car was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew before being airlifted to hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after the shooting of a driver who subsequently crashed his car into a house.

The black Toyota Auris burst into flames after hitting the terraced row in Princess Street, Luton, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

The driver remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning and remains in police custody.

Drugs and a weapon were seized on Tuesday by officers investigating the attack, and Bedfordshire Police believe the incident "could be drugs-related".

The force previously said a 24-year-old Luton man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder had been released without charge.

Image copyright SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY
Image caption The incident happened two streets away from the town's central police station

