Image copyright SOUTH BEDS NEWS AGENCY Image caption The man who was driving the car was treated at the scene by an ambulance crew before being airlifted to hospital

A man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after the shooting of a driver who subsequently crashed his car into a house.

The black Toyota Auris burst into flames after hitting the terraced row in Princess Street, Luton, at about 17:00 BST on Saturday.

The driver remains in hospital in a critical condition.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Friday morning and remains in police custody.

Drugs and a weapon were seized on Tuesday by officers investigating the attack, and Bedfordshire Police believe the incident "could be drugs-related".

The force previously said a 24-year-old Luton man arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder had been released without charge.