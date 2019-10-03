Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Harper Denton died in hospital after being found at a home near Bedford

A mother been cleared of murdering her two-month-old daughter.

Cherinea Denton, 34, was formally acquitted at The Old Bailey following the death of Harper Denton on 12 June 2018.

Harper was found at a home in Nightingale Court, Wixams, close to Bedford. She was taken to hospital but died shortly after.

Her father Kevin Eaves, 37, is due to stand trail for her murder.

Charges of murder, causing or allowing the child's death and two counts of causing or allowing serious physical harm to a child were dropped against Ms Denton, after the Crown Prosecution Service offered no evidence against her.

Mr Eves, pleaded not guilty to murder and two charges of grievous bodily harm, including causing a skull fracture, 34 rib fractures and two broken bones in Harper's foot.

The prosecution is expected to open their case against Mr Eves on Tuesday.