M1 closed after collision near Luton Airport junction
- 3 October 2019
The M1 motorway has been closed after a serious collision involving "multiple vehicles and injuries".
The northbound carriageway is closed at the Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire border between junction 9 for the A5183 at Redbourn and junction 11 for the A505.
The Highways Agency said it was due to a collision near junction 10 for Luton Airport involving "multiple vehicles, injuries and a spillage".
Traffic is being diverted on to the A5 at junction 9.
#M1 J10-J11 closed due to serious collision at j10#Luton #Dunstable— Highways England (@HighwaysEAST) October 3, 2019
End of Twitter post by @HighwaysEAST
There are no details yet about how long the closure will last.