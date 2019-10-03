Beds, Herts & Bucks

M1 closed after collision near Luton Airport junction

  • 3 October 2019
M1 northbound just before junction 10 Image copyright Highways England
Image caption The northbound carriageway is closed between junction 9 for the A5183 at Redbourn and junction 11 for the A505

The M1 motorway has been closed after a serious collision involving "multiple vehicles and injuries".

The northbound carriageway is closed at the Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire border between junction 9 for the A5183 at Redbourn and junction 11 for the A505.

The Highways Agency said it was due to a collision near junction 10 for Luton Airport involving "multiple vehicles, injuries and a spillage".

Traffic is being diverted on to the A5 at junction 9.

There are no details yet about how long the closure will last.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites