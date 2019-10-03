Image copyright Highways England Image caption The northbound carriageway is closed between junction 9 for the A5183 at Redbourn and junction 11 for the A505

The M1 motorway has been closed after a serious collision involving "multiple vehicles and injuries".

The northbound carriageway is closed at the Hertfordshire/Bedfordshire border between junction 9 for the A5183 at Redbourn and junction 11 for the A505.

The Highways Agency said it was due to a collision near junction 10 for Luton Airport involving "multiple vehicles, injuries and a spillage".

Traffic is being diverted on to the A5 at junction 9.

There are no details yet about how long the closure will last.