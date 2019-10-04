Image caption Ravinder Deol said in a police statement she shook her baby "to get a response from her"

A mother "snapped" and shook her baby to death as she was frustrated by her crying, a court has heard.

Ravinder Deol, of Aylesbury, is accused of manslaughter over the death of her six-month-old daughter Ravneet on 3 April 2016.

Reading Crown Court heard the 35-year-old told police she had shaken her child "to get a response from her" but did not believe it was "in a manner which was dangerous".

Mrs Deol denies manslaughter.

The court heard Ravneet Deol was born 15 weeks early and suffered serious health issues which meant she spent the first four months of her life in hospital.

The jury was told a family member was alerted by Mrs Deol's concern for her lifeless daughter and called 999 before providing resuscitation while they waited for paramedics.

Image caption The six-month-old was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital on 3 April

The child was taken to Stoke Mandeville Hospital but died later that day. A post-mortem examination concluded she died as a result of a head injury. A number of other medical experts, the jury heard, supported this conclusion.

Prosecutors said Mrs Deol was "the only possible candidate" for causing such an injury.

The court heard Mrs Deol told police her daughter was asleep in her Moses basket when she noticed she was ill.

A family member told the jury Mrs Deol was a "homely, selfless person who devotes her life to her family".

The trial continues.