Image copyright Geograph/Nigel Cox Image caption All balconies and Mellish Court in Bletchley have been "locked off" after concrete began falling from them

A number of balconies at an 18-storey tower block have been described as "extremely dangerous" after concrete began falling from them.

All balconies at Mellish Court in Bletchley, Milton Keynes, have been "locked off".

Residents of the council flats said the situation was "an absolute disgrace".

Nigel Long, in charge of housing and regeneration at Milton Keynes Council, said he was "100% sure the [structure of the rest of the] building is safe".

Image copyright Kayleigh Image caption One resident pictured the debris left after concrete fell from her balcony

At a meeting regarding the issue residents said they were concerned about their safety.

One resident, Carly, said she lived in Mellish Court with her children and described the place as a "slum".

Another resident said: "It's an absolute disgrace. I've got three young children, living on the 15th floor, and no-one could tell me if our home was safe."

'Top priority'

Mr Long said "about a third" of balconies needed work and a few were "extremely dangerous".

"I've spoken to structural engineers who have been looking at the building and they are very clear that there is no problem with the structure of the building," he said.

"There is a problem with the balconies and that is being dealt with.

"We've locked off balconies on the advice of the fire service."

He said the locks had been changed so that residents could not access them.

Mr Long said the improvement of Mellish Court was a "top priority" for the council.

He said a survey of all the balconies would be completed before work commences and that "within a month all balconies will be addressed".