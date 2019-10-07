Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Joy Morgan was a student midwife at the University of Hertfordshire

Suspected human remains found in woodland could be the body of murdered student midwife Joy Morgan.

Officers were called by a member of the public to the location in Stevenage early on Saturday.

A police spokesman said it was "too early to say" if it was Ms Morgan, but it "is a line of inquiry".

Ms Morgan, 20, was murdered by Shohfah-El Israel but despite extensive searches her body has never been found. She was last seen in December.

Hertfordshire Police said the force was called to reports of "a suspected human body found in woodland" at Chadwell Road, Norton Green.

Officers are still at the scene, a short distance from junction seven of the A1M, but said no identification had been made.

Ms Morgan, who lived in Hatfield where she was studying at the University of Hertfordshire, was last seen on Boxing Day at a church event in Ilford.

She was reported missing on 7 February after failing to return to her studies.

Shohfah-El Israel, 40, of Fordwych Road, north-west London, a fellow worshipper at the Israel United In Christ church, was found guilty of her murder at Reading Crown Court in August.