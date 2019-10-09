Image copyright Google Image caption The car made off from police on Windmill Lane in Cheshunt

Two people have been hit by a car which failed to stop for police.

The Volkswagen Golf was used to flee from officers on Monday evening near Cheshunt train station in Hertfordshire.

It crashed with a van and hit the two pedestrians. Both remain in hospital although their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

Police arrested two people of suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle and taking without consent.

A third person is believed to have been in the Golf at the time.

The crash has been referred to Hertfordshire Constabulary's professional standards department.