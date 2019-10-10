Man and woman die in two-car crash in St Albans
- 10 October 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man and a woman have died in a two-vehicle crash.
It happened on the A5183 Redbourn Road, near St Albans, Hertfordshire, at about 23:45 BST on Wednesday.
The crash involved a silver Mercedes Benz 350 and a silver Peugeot 308 convertible. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The road was closed to Redbourn High Street while investigations were carried out but has since reopened.