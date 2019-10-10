Image copyright Google Image caption Both ends of the A5183 were closed overnight for police investigation work

A man and a woman have died in a two-vehicle crash.

It happened on the A5183 Redbourn Road, near St Albans, Hertfordshire, at about 23:45 BST on Wednesday.

The crash involved a silver Mercedes Benz 350 and a silver Peugeot 308 convertible. The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The road was closed to Redbourn High Street while investigations were carried out but has since reopened.