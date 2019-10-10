Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Harper Denton died in hospital after being found at a home near Bedford

A father killed his helpless baby daughter after inflicting a "catalogue of escalating violence", a court heard.

Trainee plumber Kevin Eves, 37, is accused of causing multiple fractures to eight-week-old Harper Denton before her death in June 2018.

On the opening day of his trial at the Old Bailey, jurors heard a post-mortem examination showed the baby had 34 rib fractures and a fractured skull.

Mr Eves, of Bedfordshire, denies murder and grievous bodily harm with intent.

Harper also had 11 injuries from shaking and two fractured metatarsal bones, one in each foot, as well as bruising on her scalp and face, and damage around her mouth.

She had suffered bleeding in both retinas 48 hours before her death, and other injuries had been inflicted from the age of three weeks, the jury was told.

Prosecutor Sally Howes QC said the injuries "tell the tale of a totally dependent, vulnerable, helpless baby girl who was subjected to a catalogue of escalating violence which only came to an end with her untimely death".

'Purple and cold'

Harper's mother Cherinea Denton, 34, met Mr Eves, of Wixam near Bedford, online in 2016.

However, by the time the baby was born, their relationship had broken down, Ms Howes said.

Mr Eves said he had put Harper to bed on 11 June, the night before she died. He fed her at 01:00 BST, but when he woke at 06:00 she was "purple" and cold, he claimed.

She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead at 06:37.

Eves later told officers the chest injuries were from resuscitation attempts.

The cause of Harper's death was "unascertained" but experts identified at least three episodes of multiple, severe injuries culminating in the baby being smothered, the court heard.

Ms Howes said Ms Denton was aware he had a previous conviction from 2006 when he was sentenced to nine years in jail - but accepted his inaccurate account that it was for his part in a fight at a house party.

The trial continues.