Image copyright AFP Image caption Tommy Robinson could be banned from all England matches in the UK and abroad

Police are trying to get Tommy Robinson banned from attending England football matches after the former EDL leader was filmed punching a fellow fan.

Bedfordshire Police, Mr Robinson's local force, and UK Football Policing have applied for a banning order after the incident in Portugal in June.

Mr Robinson said he was acting in "self-defence" when he hit a man before England's match with the Netherlands.

A hearing regarding the banning order is due to take place on 18 October.

If the order is granted, Mr Robinson - whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon - would be barred from attending England games in the UK and abroad.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Tommy Robinson was jailed for contempt of court in July

A spokeswoman for Bedfordshire Police said: "We can confirm we have served papers on an individual regarding an application for a football banning order."

The force confirmed the order did concern Mr Robinson, but said it would not comment further as the case is a civil and not criminal matter.

Mr Robinson said he hit the man as he had been "verbally threatening".

He said the England fan approached him twice with a group of friends.

"It's self-defence because I'm not going to wait for him to beat me up in front of my missus," he said.

"He's come at me twice and I've said to his friends and him 'If you come at me again, I'm going to sort you out'."

Mr Robinson was released from prison last month after he served two months of his nine-month sentence for contempt of court.