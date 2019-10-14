Image copyright @mrjakehumphrey Image caption Ross Coniam (right) celebrated with his wife Naomi and their baby Ernie alongside Jake Humphrey and his wife Harriet

A bereaved father has finished a year of challenges in memory of his daughter.

Ross Coniam set himself nine challenges after his daughter Norah died nine hours after being born in May 2018.

The appeal has raised more than £50,000 since TV presenter Jake Humphrey tweeted about it after spotting Watford fan Mr Coniam's fundraising sweatshirt during the FA Cup semi-final in April.

Mr Coniam celebrated the end of the challenges with Humphrey on Sunday.

The Hornets fan was joined by his wife Naomi and their "rainbow baby" Ernie at the celebratory fun day in Letchworth, Hertfordshire.

A rainbow baby is a term given for a healthy baby born to parents who have experienced the loss of a child. It stems from the idea that a rainbow, symbolising hope and comfort, follows the storm of grief caused by a baby dying.

BT Sport presenter Humphrey tweeted that he, his wife and children joined the family at the "special day".

Image copyright @mrjakehumphrey Image caption BT Sport presenter Jake Humphrey spotted Mr Coniam's fundraising sweatshirt in a crowd of 80,000 people

Speaking at the event, Humphrey said he did not take any credit for the money raised.

"I was just the facilitator who had the opportunity with a large platform to send the message out there for this man's amazing work," he said.

"This is about Ross. Lots of people will lose a child but they won't go and do was Ross has done."

Mr Coniam said he "can't thank Jake enough" for sharing his fundraising page to his 900,000 followers on Twitter.

"It's become bigger than I ever imagined," he said.

Image copyright Ross Coniam Image caption Mr Coniam finished the sixth of nine challenges at the grave of his daughter, Norah

Mr Coniam had to postpone one of nine challenges due to an injury but hopes to complete the Great North Run next year instead.

Among the challenges he has completed are the London Marathon and a 135-mile walk from Gloucestershire to his daughter's grave.