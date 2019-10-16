Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption John Stanley suffered serious head injuries

A man has been convicted of killing a man who he threw a stone at.

Ricky Ward, 40, of Langford Drive, Luton, got into a fight in Mangrove Road with John Stanley, 52, at about 06:00 BST on 24 April.

Mr Stanley, of Handcross Road, suffered serious head injuries in the attack and died.

At Luton Crown Court Ward was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial. He is due to be sentenced for the killing next month.

Det Insp Jerry Waite, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit, said the force hoped that Mr Stanley's family could "take some comfort" from the verdict.

"The force displayed by Ward on that day has led to another man losing his life," he said.

"We will not tolerate violence on the streets of our county and will pursue anyone responsible for this sort of reckless behaviour."