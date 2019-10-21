Image caption The boys were stabbed at a house party in Archford Croft in Milton Keynes

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering two teenagers who were stabbed to death at a house party.

The boys, named locally as Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, were attacked at the house in Milton Keynes at about midnight on Saturday.

Thames Valley Police said the pair were stabbed as part of a "targeted attack".

A 21-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

One of the boys died at the scene and the other in hospital.

Another 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were also hurt and were taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries. One has since been discharged.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Thames Valley Police said there was an "increased presence" in the area

Thames Valley Police previously said those responsible "arrived at the party at the house in Archford Croft uninvited, wore face coverings and were armed with knives".

Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter described the attack as a "dreadful incident".

"We know that the party was a private birthday party, and although we believe that all of those involved were known to each other, we believe that those responsible arrived at the party uninvited, wore face coverings and they were armed with knives in what appears to be a targeted attack," he said.

Det Ch Supt Hunter said the victims' families were being supported by specially trained officers and post-mortem examinations are due to take place on Tuesday.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Forensic searches were still taking place on Monday

Officers are expected to remain at the scene, which is in a cul-de-sac on a housing estate in the Emerson Valley area, for several days.

Stains of what appeared to be blood could be seen on the front door of a house inside the police cordon.

Two of Dom Ansah's cousins laid flowers at the cordon on Sunday afternoon.

"He was just so respectful to like his family and friends. Many, many people's hearts are broken," said one, who did not give her name.