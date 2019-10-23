Image copyright Facebook Image caption Ben Gillham-Rice (left) and Dom Ansah (right) were stabbed to death at a house party on Saturday

Two teenage boys killed at a house party died after being stabbed in the back and chest, police have confirmed.

Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, were attacked at a birthday party in Archford Croft, Milton Keynes, on Saturday.

Post-mortem examinations concluded Dom died from a stab wound to the back and Ben's cause of death was a knife wound to the chest.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder.

He has also been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder after another 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man were hurt and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Thames Valley Police has been granted more time to question the suspect.

The force said it is still looking for other people in connection with the "dreadful incident".

Image caption The boys were stabbed at a house party in Archford Croft in Milton Keynes

Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter said: "I fully appreciate the concern that this incident has caused in the local community, and would reassure anybody who has information, that this will be treated sensitively and we will not tolerate any form of witness intimidation.

"Two families are grieving the loss of a loved one, and we are resolute in our determination to bring all of the offenders to justice.

"I again would like to say, to those who are responsible, we know who we are looking for and we will find you, however long it takes."

The force previously said the stabbings were part of a "targeted attack" and the culprits "wore face coverings and were armed with knives" when they arrived at the party uninvited.