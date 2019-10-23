Image copyright sbna Image caption Two teenagers were stabbed to death at a house party in Milton Keynes on Saturday

Police have been given more time to question a man arrested on suspicion of murdering two teenagers at a house party.

The pair, named locally as Dom Ansah and Ben Gillham-Rice, both 17, were stabbed at the home in Archford Croft, Milton Keynes, on Saturday.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on suspicion murder and attempted murder on Monday.

Officers have until 21:00 BST on Thursday to question him.

The attempted murder arrests relate to a 17-year-old boy and a 23-year-old man who were also hurt and taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Image copyright sbna Image caption Forensic searches have taken place in the cul-de-sac

Thames Valley Police previously said the stabbings were part of a "targeted attack"

The force said said those responsible "arrived at the party at the house in Archford Croft uninvited, wore face coverings and were armed with knives".

Det Ch Supt Ian Hunter described the attack as a "dreadful incident".

"We know that the party was a private birthday party, and although we believe that all of those involved were known to each other, we believe that those responsible arrived at the party uninvited, wore face coverings and they were armed with knives in what appears to be a targeted attack," he said.